Women Farmers Split From AFAN Over Exclusion, Leadership Issues

By Tosin Kolade/ Bukola Adewumi

The Nigeria Women for Agricultural Progressive and Development Initiative (NWAPDI) has announced its decision to dissociate from the All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN) due to the exclusion of its members.

Ms. Omolara Svensson, the National Coordinator and President of NWAPDI, in a press conference on Tuesday, said this move was necessary following the ongoing leadership tussles within the organisation.

She stated that during her tenure as Head of Women in Agriculture for the Oyo State AFAN chapter, she made several efforts to address these issues.

“After careful consideration and deliberation, we have decided to part ways with AFAN.

“However, despite my initiatives, the persistent lack of meaningful inclusion and recognition of women within AFAN undermined NWAPDI’s core objectives.”

According to her, the continuous leadership disputes within AFAN created an unstable and counterproductive environment, making effective…