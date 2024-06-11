June 12: Nothing to celebrate about this year’s Democracy Day — CUPP

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described this year’s Democracy Day as another of its kind “without anything to really celebrate about,” saying that the hope it represents is largely absent due to the fact as of today.

According to the CUPP, “the productive and positive dividends of democracy are far remote from the mass of Nigerians.”

CUPP, while noting that it was commendable that the June 12 date, which is in celebration of the election won in 1993 by late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, but was annulled by the military junta led by General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, had been inducted into the nation’s democratic Hall of Fame as Democracy Day,…