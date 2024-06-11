South-East Forum Hails Economist, Boardroom Guru Uneze At 50





The South-East Professional Forum (SEPF) has celebrated distinguished academic, accomplished economist, and boardroom guru, Dr. Eberechukwu Uneze, on his golden jubilee birthday.

SEPF said Uneze, who clocks 50 on Tuesday, June 11, has made extensive contributions to economics, governance, and public service, making him a prominent figure amongst distinguished Nigerians.

A statement signed by I. K. Ogbonna of SEPF read: “The South East Professionals Forum proudly celebrates Dr. Eberechukwu Uneze as he marks his 50th birthday on June 11, 2024. Dr. Uneze’s journey from Imo State University to prestigious global institutions, such as Yale, Columbia, and Oxford, exemplifies the pinnacle of academic and professional excellence. His extensive contributions to economics, governance, and public service have made him a prominent figure in these fields.

“Dr. Uneze, who hails from Amakohia Ubi, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, is a paragon of intellectual and professional…





Source: Leadership Newspaper