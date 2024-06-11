Youth Ministry Creates Platform For Young People To Excel

By Franca Ofili

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, says the ministry is set with a platform where young people can address issues that affect them and excel.

Olawande told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the young peoples’ platform would include all youth leaders of ethnic groups.

He said that the platform would be used to ascertain what young people have in their respective areas.

He added that “if we can identify products in your areas that can be used to make or create goods for production, it will be welcomed.

“We can meet with all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to channel our complaints, for example, the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) gives education scholarship to young people, the youths need to know about it.”

According to him, efforts will be intensified toward improving the National Directorate of

Employment (NDE) training centres to be visible and viable for young people.

On the…