Four US college instructors stabbed in public park

Police in China have arrested a 55-year-old man after four US university tutors were stabbed by an assailant at a public park in a rare attack on foreigners.

The Iowa Cornell College instructors are in hospital after a “serious incident” during a daytime visit to the park in the northern province of Jilin, a college statement said.

Iowa Representative Adam Zabner said his brother, David, was one of the four instructors injured in the incident, which he described as a stabbing.

China’s foreign ministry says that none of the injured are in a life-threatening condition.

Police said an assailant with the surname Cui clashed with one of the Americans and then stabbed the person. He…