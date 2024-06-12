INEC Registers 269,992 Fresh Voters In Edo, Ondo





A total of 269,992 new voters have been registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo and Ondo states at the end of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) which ended on Sunday June 9, 2024.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olumekun said out of the figure, 129,246 representing 47.87% were male, 140,756 or 52.13% were female; he added that the youths formed the majority registered voters with 182,541 representing 67.61% of persons between ages 18-34 years; 95,463 or 35.36% were students while 1,588 representing 0.59% were Persons with Disability (PWDs).

He also said there were 24,454 requests for replacement of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), 74,493 applications for voter transfer and 8,314 for information updates.

The INEC National Commissioner said, the next step as provided by Section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022 is the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper