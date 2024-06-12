Kwara, FCMB partner on responsible, inclusive agricultural investments

The government of Kwara State has partnered with First City Monument Bank (FCMB) to enhance the ease of doing business across the state under the World Bank-funded State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programme. The SABER programme will foster public-private partnerships, investments, improved land and tax administration, and infrastructure development.

To ensure successful implementation, the Kwara State Government and FCMB jointly organised a workshop in Ilorin on June 6, to focus on the Framework for Responsible and Inclusive Land-Intensive Agricultural Investments (FRILIA).

The workshop, attended by government officials, farmers, community leaders and agribusiness…