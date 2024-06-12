Tinubu Hails Tolaram as Company Seals Deal with Diageo to Acquire 58.02% Guinness Nigeria Shares – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos



Tolaram has entered into an agreement with Diageo to acquire 58.02 per cent controlling shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc with a long term commitment to continue the production of the Guinness brand and its locally manufactured Diageo ready-to-drink and mainstream spirits brands.

Owing to the development, President Bola Tinubu hailed the Singaporean business conglomerate for believing in Nigeria and having absolute faith in her economy.

The signing of the agreement was announced yesterday, by the Legal Director/Company Secretary of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Abidemi Ademola, in a press release titled, “Tolaram to Acquire Diageo’s Shareholding in Guinness Nigeria Plc.”

It stated: “Under the terms of an agreement signed today, June 11, 2024, Tolaram will acquire Diageo’s 58.02 per cent shareholding in Guinness Nigeria, and enter into long-term licence and royalty agreements for the…