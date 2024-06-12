Police Bust Cartel Dealing In Stolen Jewellery





The Nigeria Police Force said it successfully dismantled a cartel dealing in stolen jewellery worth billions of naira through armed robbery operations in Abuja and its environs.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the incident occurred at the residence of a police officer attached to the Force Headquarters in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

“On April 28, 2024, an armed robbery incident occurred at the residence of a police officer, attached to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, in Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory.

“During the incident, the officer was nearly smothered, while a secured safe containing jewellery, money, academic certificates, documents, phones and other valuable properties belonging to various residents in the compound were carted away. CCTV footage captured the suspect at the crime scene, which has been helpful in our forensic investigations in the case so far,”…





Source: Leadership Newspaper