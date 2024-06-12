UK Varsity, Foundation Train Medical Lecturers

By Aderogba George

The Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) and the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), an NGO, have begun a five-day training programme in Abuja for faculty examiners from the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN).

This was announced in a statement signed and issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Mrs Adanna Maduka, Director of Policy, Partnerships, and Grants at WBFA.

She stated that this training is the third batch of its kind in Advanced Obstetrics and Surgical Skills (AOSS), which was inaugurated in February.

According to her, the first and second batches of the training were held in Lagos.

Maduka said that the primary goal of the training is to enhance the capacity of NPMCN faculty examiners in training resident doctors in obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN).

“The five-day training program, held at the NPMCN College in Utako, Abuja, involves over 25 participants who will be trained by a team from The Royal College of Obstetricians and…