Three rescued as five-storey building collapses in Onitsha

A five-story building collapsed on Wednesday morning in the Onitsha North local government area of Anambra State.

Though it is not clear at the moment if there are deaths, three people were said to have been rescued immediately after the incident occurred.

The building, which is situated along Dennis Memorial Grammar School DMGS Onitsha North local government, collapsed on Wednesday morning.

According to an eyewitness account, “We were standing opposite the building before we heard that noise, but we could not run to the building because it was collapsing at that moment, but three people who would have been trapped in the building were rescued with minor injuries.”

A few hours…