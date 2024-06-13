1 Policeman, 2 Armed Robbers Die In FCT Bank Robbery





A Police Inspector and two armed robbers were killed on Thursday during a bank robbery at Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Consequently, some angry residents of Abaji set the corpse of one of armed robbers ablaze.

Information gathered from a police officer revealed that a group of robbers invaded a bank in Abaji town around 5:30pm.

He said that the robbers first attacked a police station along Toto Road where a Police Inspector simply identified as Abila was shot dead.

According to the police officer, the robbers, who alighted from two unmarked vehicles, started firing sporadically into the police station.

“It is God who saved me because when the robbers alighted from the vehicles, they started shooting into the police station.

“While I managed to escape, an Inspector who had earlier escaped later turned back because they had shot him in the chest,” he said.

Our reporter learnt that some members of the gang proceeded to the First Bank branch…





Source: Leadership Newspaper