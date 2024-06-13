Development Of Renewable Energy Resources Can Diversify Africa’s Economy – Executive

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Mr Osi Okonkwo, General Manager, FranzEnergy Ltd, says the development of renewable energy resources can significantly contribute to economic diversification in Africa, with specific policies needed for that transition.

Okonkwo spoke at a Panel Discussion on “Driving Economic Transformation in Global Africa: The Role of Emerging AfriCaribbean Giants’’, at the ongoing 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM2024) in Nassau, The Bahamas on Thursday.

The meetings are being monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, with regards to the renewable energy storyline, if done properly, it should mean a cleaner, healthier, more financially prosperous Africa with lots of jobs.

Okonkwo said it would require going further down into the value chain, and not just pushing energy and commodities off the continent.

“This is because there are opportunities therein,’’ he said.

He said some strategies could be put in place to enable renewable…