Farmers/Herders clashes: L-PRES inaugurates 17-man committee on conflict prevention, resolution

The Kogi Livelihood Productivity and Resilience Support Project L-PRES has inaugurated 17-man committee on conflict prevention and resolution to check clashes between farmers and herders in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Project in Lokoja on Thursday, the State Coordinator of L-PRES, Dr. Olufemi Bolarin said the move is a milestone in the process of checking farmers ‘ clashes in the State.

According to him, the inauguration of the Committee marks a turning point as it demonstrates the commitment of Kogi L-PRES to conflict management.

He explained that the State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has immense trust in the ability of the Committee to work diligently and…