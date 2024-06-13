10th Senate Passed 25 Legislations, 115 Resolutions In 1 Year — Majority Leader





The Senate leader, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, has disclosed that under Godswill Akpabio as President, the 10th Senate has passed 25 legislations and 115 resolutions in the last one year.

In a statement marking the first year anniversary of the 10th National Assembly on June 13, Bamidele highlighted the accomplishments and strategic collaborations of the Senate over the past year.

Bamidele emphasised the importance of the Parliament in nurturing and promoting representative democracy in Nigeria.

He stated that the Senate has been committed to positioning Nigeria for notable regional, sub-regional, and global leadership roles. He mentioned that the Senate has adopted a strategic partnership approach to build resilient synergy with other arms of government and foster a functional and viable federation.

“The Senate has initiated numerous bills, with 477 bills introduced since the start of the 10th Senate. Of these, 25 bills have been fully passed into law, accounting for 5.24% of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper