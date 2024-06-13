Customs Intercepts 26,950 Litres Of Smuggled PMS

By Abiodun Lawal

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC)

said it has seized 26,950 litres of petroleum products worth N19 million being smuggled out of the country into Republic of Benin.

The National Coordinator, Operation Whirlwind of the NSC, Mr Hussein Ejibunu, disclosed this on Thursday at a news conference held at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta.

He said that the petroleum products which consisted of 978 kegs of 25 litres totaling 26,950 litres was impounded in Zone A of the NCS consisting of Lagos and Ogun.

Ejibunu said the special squad was set up few weeks ago by the Controller-General of NCS, Bashir Adeniyi, to complement efforts aimed at cracking down on criminals smuggling petroleum products outside the country.

The customs officer added that the activities of the smugglers usually aid the artificial scarcity of petroleum products in the country forcing the prices to go up for as much as N900 per litre.

He said: “In just about two weeks of operation,…