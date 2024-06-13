5 strategies to help achieve your goals and stay productive

It’s one thing to set goals and another to achieve them and remain productive while you are at it. I’ve come up with strategies that can help you stay productive:

1. Have a plan

Write down all the things you’re set to achieve, when you want to reach them, and how you want to achieve them. This will help you put what needs to be done into perspective and set your priorities right.

You can create a to-do list to help prioritise tasks in order of importance and urgency. It’s an effective way to prevent forgetfulness and keep you on your toes. With a to-do list, your attentiveness is guarded and channelled towards the tasks that need to be done.

Apart from a to-do list, having…