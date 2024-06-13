Constituents Back Parliamentary System, as Dasuki Launches N100m Palliative Programme in Kebbe/Tambuwal Fed Constituency – THISDAYLIVE

Lawmaker representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, Hon Abdussamad Dasuki, has launched a palliative programme of N100 million comprising cash, education grants and foodstuffs for people across the 21 wards in his constituency.

At the launch of the palliative programme on Thursday in Dogondaji, ahead of the Sallah festival, his constituents also endorsed the call to return Nigeria to Parliamentary system.

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Iran and Leader of Kebbe/Tambuwal Stakeholders Committee, Amb. Abubakar Cika, raised a motion in support of the legislative activities of Hon. Dasuki, including the clamour for a return to the parliamentary system. The motion was endorsed by the constituents.

Applauding the endorsement, Ambassador Cika said “only change of governance system will alleviate the suffering of the masses.”

Dasuki is the spokesman of the group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives that sponsored bills to alter…