Democracy Day: States Observe Low-key Celebrations





Most states in Nigeria yesterday celebrated the June 12 Democracy Day on a low key.

In others, no official events were held by the state governments.

The citizens and civil society organisations (CSOs), however, used the day to appraise the state governments and the state of the nation.

They lamented that no tangible measures had been taken to address their worsening plight.

The state government did not celebrate Democracy Day in Kebbi State. This may be due to the absence of Governor Nasir Idris, who is in Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s hajj.

The situation was not different in Niger State.

LEADERSHIP observed that the state government did not plan any programme for the day except an official statement issued by the chief press secretary to the governor Bologi Ibrahim, in which Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago harped on the need to work for the sustenance of democratic virtues.

It was learnt that the decision was because the majority of the government officials, including the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper