HoCSF Denies Suspension Of Perm Sec Over Alleged Sexual Harassment





The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF) has denied media reports that the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has suspended the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Lamuwa, over sexual harassment allegation by a female ministerial aide.

Some media platforms reported that following the setting up of a committee by the Head of the Service to look into the matter, Yemi-Esan ordered the immediate suspension of the permanent secretary.

According to the report, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said the permanent secretary would be on suspension pending the outcome of an immediate probe into the allegations against him.

But, a top management staff in the office of the Head of Civil Service, who preferred anonymity, has debunked the report of suspension of the permanent secretary, saying that he was not aware of such suspension.

Source: Leadership Newspaper