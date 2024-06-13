UK-based Nigerians Sponsor 125 Imo Students For Junior WAEC

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Arondizuogu Patriotic Union, an Imo State socio-cultural group based in the United Kingdom and the Ireland, has sponsored 125 students for the 2024 Junior West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

Mazi Vincent Akamnonu, President of APU, made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

The examination is known as a certificate examination written by the third class students of junior secondary schools to usher them into the Senior Secondary School.

Akamnonu said that the gesture was part of the union’s commitment to alleviate the financial burden of parents of students from the three major schools in Arondizuogu in Imo.

“By investing in education today, we are building a brighter future for tomorrow.

“The initiative aims to support underprivileged students and marks a significant milestone in our dedication to fostering education and empowering our community,” he said.

Akamnonu noted that education…