Appeal Court’s Refusal To Grant Stay Of Execution To Sacked Rivers Lawmakers In Interest Of Democracy — G60





Sacked Rivers State Assembly members have faced another setback as the Appeal Court has rejected their request to stay execution of the order barring them from parading themselves as Lawmakers after their sack.

The Court of Appeal, Port-Harcourt Division, at a virtual hearing on Friday via Zoom gave its ruling on two Motions filed by Martins Amaewhule and the other former lawmakers, challenging the order of injunction granted by the Rivers State High Court restraining them from parading themselves as members of Rivers State House of Assembly.

The Court in its ruling as read by Justice Hamma Akawu Barka, on the first Motion, granted the Appellants’ prayers for leave to compile and transmit the Records of Appeal, deeming the Appellants’ Brief of Argument as filed, accelerated hearing and a stay of further proceedings at the High Court.

The Court of Appeal, however, refused to grant the prayer for stay of execution and setting aside the interim order of the Lower Court as there is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper