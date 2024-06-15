Aruna Picks Olympics Ticket For Nigeria In Table Tennis





The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has formally confirmed the eventual qualification of Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna and Algeria’s Lynda Loghraibi from Africa, for the singles event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

The confirmation was made in a statement issued on Friday by the ITTF with representation from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe.

“As the countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games intensifies, ITTF is thrilled to announce significant progress in the qualification process for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

With less than 50 days to the games, this week’s world ranking update saw eight athletes secure their participation based on the selection of continental quotas allocated by World Ranking.

According to the statement, the Men’s Singles draw welcomes African powerhouse, Quadri Aruna from Nigeria, alongside the Americas’ rising talent Nicolas Burgos from Chile.

The list also had Asia’s Kirill Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan and Europe’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper