CCJ Digitalisation ’ll Enhance Transparency, Speed In Justice Delivery – Asante

By Mark Longyen

Justice Edward Asante, President, ECOWAS Court of Justice (CCJ) says the court’s digitalisation scheme of adopting Electronic Case Management System (ECMS), will facilitate access, efficiency, transparency, and speedy justice delivery.

Asante stated this at a sensitisation and training programme for lawyers on CCJ’s newly introduced ECMS in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, the court said.

He said that the adoption of ECMS, which was in line with the 2020 Practice Directions on Electronic Case Management and Virtual Court Sessions, marked a significant shift towards technological solutions.

“These innovations have now become permanent features, including online filing of legal documents, electronic service of documents, and virtual court sessions via platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams,” the president explained.

“The introduction of the ECMS represents a further commitment to modernising judicial processes, aiming for greater efficiency and…