Plateau Signs Pact To Build International Hospital





Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has signed an agreement to build Bomo International Hospital in Bassa local government area of the state to fulfil his campaign promise of making Jos a medical tourism destination.

A statement issued in Jos by the director of press and public affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere, said the $500 million initiative is aimed at transforming Jos into a hub for medical tourism.

Governor Mutfwang, who signed the agreement with the Central Office for Major Projects and Investment (COMAPI), highlighted the hospital’s potential to enhance healthcare delivery across the state.

He praised the initiative as a pivotal step towards offering high-quality and affordable medical services.

COMAPI’s company secretary, Asama Matthew Ahinche, underscored the project’s partnership with international financiers and said it aims to reduce medical tourism abroad and ensure accessible healthcare locally.

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) will see BOMO International Hospital…





Source: Leadership Newspaper