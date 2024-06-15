ARSO 30th General Assembly To Advance Africa’s Standardisation – SON

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The 30th General Assembly of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) would converge on Abuja to advance the cause of standardisation across the continent.

Dr Ifeanyi Okeke, Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), said this at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos to give details of the forthcoming ARSO trade exhibition.

Okeke said that manufacturers, producers and vendors across the commanding heights of the economy across the continent would go through the rudiments of standardisation excellence.

The SON director-general said that the exhibition and general assembly would catalyse transformation, propelling Nigeria and the entire Africa toward a future of sustainable growth and prosperity.

He said that the trade exhibition would strategically present innovations to a diverse audience of industry experts, policymakers and potential investors by highlighting the quality, diversity and competitiveness of Nigerian goods and…