Police, NSCDC Assure Of Hitch-free Eid-El-Kabir In Adamawa





The Adamawa State Police Command has adopted stringent security measures to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state.

The State’s Commissiomer of Police, Dankombo Morris told LEADERSHIP that adequate deployment of personnel to prayer grounds and flashpoints have already been conducted.

Morris urged the people to ensure peaceful celebration and abide with the law.

“Members of the public are encouraged to be security conscious.They are expected to increase vigilance and promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station,” Morris said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state has deployed 800 personnel across the 21 local government areas on same mission.

Spokesman for the Command, Hamidu Baba Nyako, confirmed to LEADERSHIP in Yola.

Nyako said recreational areas, public and private structures are to be safeguarded as well as residents and visitors during, before and after the festive period.

Source: Leadership Newspaper