Don Tasks African Leaders To Prioritise Welfare Of Citizens

By Nefishetu Yakubu

A University Don, Prof. Steve Iyayi has urged African leaders to prioritise the welfare of their citizens to avoid repeated military interventions as recently witnessed in the continent.

Iyayi is a Professor of Public Administration and Dean of Social and Management Sciences, WellSpring University, Benin.

He stated this while delivery the 2nd Inaugural Lecture of the WellSpring University, Benin, with the topic: “Imperative of Human Centric Governance In Sustaining Democracy in Africa: AN Insight in Niger Republic”.

Iyayi said that several decades after gaining independence, African countries were still grappling with problems of true democratic practice beyond its mere claim.

According to him, indicators of democracy like the rule of law, free and fair elections and people’s participation in state affairs are hardly present in most African countries, adding the relevant institutions that supported impactful governance were also weak, and failed to…