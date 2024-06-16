Eid-el-Kabir: COAS Hails Troops, Families For Sacrifice, Dedication To Duty





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has extended heartfelt felicitations and commendation to troops of the Nigerian Army and members of their families for their sacrifice and dedication to duty on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

General Lagbaja, in a goodwill message, commended their commitment and gallantry in confronting emerging security challenges and threats in the country.

In a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS in his message to the Muslim Ummah within the Nigerian Army (NA), described the Eid-el-Kabir as a significant festival depicting the important place of sacrifice in humanity and divinity.

He stated that this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration was also remarkable, as it coincided with the completion of his first year in office as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff.

Reflecting on the past year, the Army Chief expressed gratitude for the gift of life and the relative peace restored…





Source: Leadership Newspaper