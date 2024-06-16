Leveraging EU Partnership To Boost Innovation, Research In Nigeria





The Nigerian government has taken significant steps to boost its science, technology and innovation through a robust partnership with the European Union (EU) aimed at strengthening investment in research and development for mutual benefits.

This was the focus of a high-level meeting between Nigeria, led by the Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji and the EU delegation led by EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS Samuela Isopi in Abuja on Thursday.

Nnaji buttressed the fact that innovation and research are key to progress, adding that the Ministry is committed to fostering joint research centers in areas like renewable energy and climate-smart agriculture.

He said “by leveraging the expertise and resources of our European partners, we aim to drive technological advancements and address shared regional challenges. Additionally, we are keen to collaborate on establishing innovation hubs to support startups and SMEs in fields like artificial…





Source: Leadership Newspaper