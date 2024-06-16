Oyo PDP chieftain, Abidikugu, felicitates muslims

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Dr. Kazeem Adesina Abidikugu, has felicitated all Muslims in the state on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Abidikugu, in a message to the Muslims on Sunday, said he rejoices with them on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, an event that promotes sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty Allah.

Abidikugu, who was a PDP House of Representatives aspirant for the Ibadan South East/North East Federal Constituency in the build-up to the 2023 general election, rejoiced with the Muslims and wished them a peaceful and successful celebration.

He underscored the profound meaning of the celebration,…