South African Techpreneur Shilenge Thembi, Fems Empower Youth With Needs, Skills





South African serial entrepreneur, Shilenge Thembi and her tech firm Fems, have empowered hundreds of youths in South Africa and beyond.

The techpreneur, along with her outfit, demonstrated their commitment to community welfare by organising a visit to the Mmakaunyane community clinic and the school for disabled children.

In a statement, young children and girls from the inner towns and counties were provided meals for the children, many of whom travel long distances to receive medical care.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished. It’s about who you’ve lifted up. Who you have made better. It’s about what you’ve given back,” Thembi remarked, encapsulating her philosophy of giving back to the community.

Thembi's impact extends beyond her professional achievements. She is dedicated to educating the next generation about financial literacy and trading. "It's never too early to learn the importance of trading! Today, I'm…





Source: Leadership Newspaper