Enemies Bent On Destroying Kano State, State Gov’t Alleges

By Aminu Garko

The Kano State Government has alleged that “some enemies of the state” were bent on causing a breakdown of law and order so as to destroy the state.

Mr Haruna Dederi, its Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, made the allegation on Saturday in Kano while briefing the press on recent developments in the north-western state.

Dederi’s text to the press had the caption: “Who is plotting to cause anarchy in Kano?”

He alleged that “agents of destruction and rejected politicians” were “desperately making plans to plunge the state into unnecessary and avoidable anarchy”.

He particularly accused the state Police Command of trying to undermine the constitutional authority of the governor.

“Some people are dishing out instructions to security chiefs in the state so much that the state Commissioner of Police (CP), without any consultation with the State Chief Officer, has issued an order banning Eid-el Kabir festivities in Kano State.”

He…