MMPSB Promotes Mobile Wallet At Ojude Oba Festival





MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank Limited (MMPSB), a leading payment service bank, is attending the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival to promote its mobile wallet, which simplifies banking transactions in the country.

The payment service bank is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria and insured by NDIC to promote financial inclusion in furtherance of the Nigerian financial literacy initiative driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria. With Moneymaster, Nigerians can open mobile wallets, savings accounts, individual and business accounts to make payments, buy airtime, and pay utility bills to over 4,000 companies.

It was recently appointed a payment partner to the Ounje Eko initiative by the Lagos State government in its bid to provide discounted food items to residents of the state amidst rising cost of food items.

Moneymaster is positioned to support individuals and businesses in their journeys towards financial prosperity by offering bespoke financial services that meet their aspirations.

Source: Leadership Newspaper