Police fault Sani, insist no #EndSARS protester in detention

The police high command has categorically denied the claim by Shehu Sani that some young people have been in detention since the 2020 #EndSARS protests. Sani made the claim at the 2024 Democracy Day Dinner on June 12, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

#EndSARS was a decentralised social movement and series of mass protests against police brutality, majorly by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Nigeria. The protesters called for the disbandment of the police outfit. But the protests ended when soldiers opened fire on and killed flag-wielding youths at Lekki Tollgate.

The protests originated from a Twitter campaign in 2017, using the hashtag #EndSARS to demand the unit’s disbandment by the Nigerian government. The movement experienced a resurgence in October 2020 following further revelations of the unit’s abuses, leading to mass demonstrations across major cities in Nigeria, and widespread outrage on social media platforms.

