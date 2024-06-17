SERAP Urges Tinubu To Uphold Workers’ Right To Living Wage





Foremost civil society organisation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the anticipated Bill on the new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers is fully consistent with Nigeria’s international obligations to promote and advance the right of workers to an adequate living wage.

SERAP, which made the call through a statement issued by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, insisted that the Executive Bill should reflect the international standards that Nigerian workers should be provided, at a minimum, with a living wage, in accordance with prevailing cost of living.

The civil society organisation, however, maintained that the reportedly proposed minimum wage in the Executive Bill is grossly inadequate and falls short of the requirements of international human rights treaties to which Nigeria is a state party.

It also reminded the President that Nigerian workers face many human rights challenges and that most…





Source: Leadership Newspaper