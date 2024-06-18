CLI College Announces New Programmes, Graduates 50 Students





CLI College has announced new programmes as the Institute graduated over 50 students.

The College celebrated its 10th graduation in four years, with the passing out of over 50 students from the institution’s Lagos campus on May 25, 2024.

The institution specialises in healthcare, business, technology and creative, awarding certificate and diploma programs for Healthcare Assistants and Mental Health & Addiction Counsellors.

This cohort of 50 graduates joins a prestigious alumni network of over 1000 healthcare professionals who have graduated from the institution since its inception in 2020. Notably, the college, a member of the International Association of Private Career Colleges (IAPCC), has achieved an impressive track record of its graduates working in various healthcare organisations in Nigeria, the UK, Canada, Dubai, etc.

Speaking, head of Health School, CLI College, Angela Chizea acknowledged the graduates’ dedication and emphasised the importance of education in shaping…





Source: Leadership Newspaper