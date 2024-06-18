Federal Gov’t Harmonises 2022/23 Mini Bid, 2024 Licencing Round Criteria To Attract Fresh Investments





The Federal Government has harmonised the criteria for the 2022/23 Mini Bid Round, and the 2024 Licencing Rounds, so as to attract fresh investments into Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector.

The harmonisation of the criteria was announced by the Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, in a statement on Tuesday.

Recall that immediate-past President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2022 approved that some deep offshore blocs be put on offer for the 2022/23 Mini Bid Round and other blocs which cut across onshore, continental shelf and deep offshore terrains were also put on offer for the Nigeria’s 2024 Licencing Round.

During the bid round which was held last year, seven Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs) were up for grabs.The listed seven deep offshore open blocs include PPL-300-DO, PPL-301-DO, PPL-302-DO, PPL-303-DO, PPL-304-DO, PPL-305-DO, and PPL-306-

But, in a move geared towards boosting confidence in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper