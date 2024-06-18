Bauchi Health Commissioner visits Rijiyan Malam Maternity Center

Bauchi State Commissioner of Health, Dr Adamu Sambo Umar, visited Rijiyan Malam Community Maternity Centre along Jos Road in Toro Local Government of the State on an assessment visit on Tuesday.

Adamu Sambo said he used the Eid el Kabir Sallah period to visit and inspect some health facilities in the state to see the level of performance of the community health centres with a view to improving and encouraging the medical personnel working in the rural areas of the state and seeing projects to crunch time.

While going around the newly renovated maternity, the commissioner appreciated the level of work done, which has reached more than 95 per cent of the finishing stage.

During an…