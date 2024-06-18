Fubara’s Supporters Take Over LG Secretariats In Rivers





Supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, under the aegis of Simplified Movement, have taken over local government secretariats in Rivers State, following the expiration of the tenure of the council chairmen and their councillors.

LEADERSHIP observed that the development came hours after Governor Fubara directed Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to take over affairs of the 23 local governments in the state.

The action of the supporters, who were seen singing and dancing in front of most of the secretariat was to prevent the former chairmen, who vowed not to leave office, from gaining access to their former offices.

However, it was dramatic at the secretariat of the Port Harcourt City LGA when the former chairman, Hon. Allwell Ihunda was chased away by the governor’s supporters after he made attempt to gain access to the council secretariat.

The Governor’s directive follows the expiration of the statutory three-year tenure of the elected local government chairmen,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper