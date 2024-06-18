We Must Embrace New Value System To Make Progress – Tinubu

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu says it is imperative for Nigerians to have a change of value system for the nation to make progress.

The President said this in Lagos when he received a delegation from the National Assembly who came to felicitate with him on the occasion of Eid-el Kabir on Monday evening.

The delegation, led by the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, included the Deputy Senate President, Sen.

Jibrin Barau and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, among others.

“Good economics at a harsh time is the challenge that we must face. As I said in my speech, no matter how difficult it is and how challenging it can be, I will not turn my back on Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

He challenged citizens to have a change of mindset about Nigeria if the nation is to overcome its current challenges.

“The need (for some citizens) to change the rent-seeking mindset and become more productive to the economy is a challenge. The need…