I’ll run an inclusive government — Okpebholo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Edo state, Monday Okpebholo pledges to govern inclusively if he wins the governorship election on September 21.

Okpebholo made this statement during the launch of a medical mission by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Akamkpa, Cross River on Monday.

The Senator representing Edo Central in the 10th Assembly and a member of the Senate Committee on NDDC, also noted that he will adopt bottom-top approach in running the affairs of the state.

According to him, “unlike what is currently obtainable in the governance of the state, our administration will be practically driven, a governance that the people can relate with, a true…