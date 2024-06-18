Hajj: How Nigeria Can Maximise Its Resources — Iwo Monarch





Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has urged Nigerians to abide by the teachings and doctrines of Islam which preaches oneness of Allah, insisting that such was crucial for Nigeria to overcome its numerous challenges.

Oba Akanbi stated, “To maximize the benefits of our resources, we must worship and reverence God, so He can bless them and enable us to utilize them effectively.”

He encouraged Nigerians to resist the temptation of idol worship and instead embrace the teachings of Islam, which preaches the oneness of Allah.

The Oluwo of Iwo noted that once a nation turns away from idol worship, many of its problems will be solved. He emphasised that the highest form of wisdom is recognising and worshiping one God.

“By doing so, Nigeria will be greatly blessed, and its citizens will experience peace and prosperity,” he noted.

Speaking in Mina, Mecca, in Saudi Arabia, Oba Akanbi said “to get benefits of whatever resources we have, we must worship God and rever Him…





Source: Leadership Newspaper