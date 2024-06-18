Kogi Gov’t Bans Traditional Procession In Kotonkarfe, Environs





The Kogi State government has banned all forms of procession in Kotonkarfe and neighbouring communities in Kogi local government area of the State, warning that defaulters will be severely dealt with.

A statement signed by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, on Tuesday, said the proactive action was aimed at curbing plans by some elements in the area to disturb the peace of the ancient town.

“Acting on security reports in order to maintain the peace enjoyed in Kotonkarfe and its environs in Kogi Local Government Area of the State, the Kogi State Government hereby announces a ban on all forms of procession in Kotonkarfe and neighboring communities.

“The proactive ban is aimed at curbing plans by some elements in the area to disturb the peace of the ancient town.

“His Excellency Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo reiterates his administration’s commitment to peaceful co-existence among all Kotonkarfe people and will always leave his doors open to listen…





Source: Leadership Newspaper