Police Nab Cleric, Wife, Others For Alleged Kidnapping In Delta





Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a General Overseer, simply identified as Bishop Godfrey alongside his wife on allegations over an attempt to kidnap a bishop in Agbarho, Ughelli North local government area of the state.

Aside from his wife, the cleric was also arrested with an assistant pastor, elders and few members of his first generation church.

The suspect whose church is in Agbarho was arrested at a hideout after getting wind of the arrest of his wife and others.

The suspects are currently detained at the Ughelli Police A’ Division alongside the military uniforms recovered from them during a search.

The detained bishop allegedly sent text message threatening to kidnap and assassinate the other Bishop (name withheld) while demanding N150,000.

The victim bishop sent N100,000 to an account provided in the text message, but the delay to send the balance of N50,000 resulted in multiple kidnapping and assassination threats via messages from the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper