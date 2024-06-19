Cervical Cancer: 7m Nigerian Girls Vaccinated In 2 Weeks — GAVI





Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has said that seven million girls in Nigeria have been vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV) in the second phase of the vaccination campaign.

Cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cancer among women in Nigeria, claiming countless lives each year.

In October 2023, Gavi partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, World Health Organisation (WHO), and UNICEF to introduce the HPV vaccine into the national immunisation program.

The first phase of the campaign, launched in October 2023, saw 5.3 million girls in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) vaccinated.

The second phase, which kicked off in May 2024, has already seen seven million girls in 21 States protected.

Gavi, in a statement on Wednesday, said the HPV vaccine offers a highly effective tool for prevention, with an average success rate of 92 per cent.

“By vaccinating million girls in just two…





Source: Leadership Newspaper