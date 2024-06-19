Drug War: Marwa Explains NDLEA’s Moves Against Assets Of Barons, Traffickers





Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (rtd) said the decision of the anti-narcotics body to go after the assets of drug barons and traffickers is a grand part of ongoing offensive action against illicit drugs and cartels.

Marwa stated this at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday to kick off a week-long activities to celebrate the 2024 International Day Against Drugs and Illicit Trafficking, in conjunction with other stakeholders like the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, (UNODC).

Marwa, who was represented by the agency’s secretary, Mr. Shadrach Haruna, said the offensive action against drug cartels and traffickers, launched in January 2021 has continued to yield desired results with the arrests and prosecutions of several barons till date.

“As you are all aware, two serial traffickers got life imprisonment in court in April. Our prosecution efforts have continued to achieve successes in courts, given the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper