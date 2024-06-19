Farmers can plant TELA maize all year-round, record high yield

The Executive Director of the Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Ado Adamu Yusuf, has said that Nigerian farmers can now farm and harvest maize during the rainy and dry seasons following the introduction of the TELA maize variety.

TELA maize is a transgenic maize variety launched recently by the Nigerian government with the aim of boosting maize production and improving farmers’ livelihoods.

The maize, which was developed by a team of scientists at IAR led by Professor Rabiu Adamu, has the potential to resist fall armyworm and produce up to 8 to 9 tonnes per hectare, as opposed to the 2 to 3 tonnes per hectare recorded with the…