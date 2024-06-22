PICTORIAL: Ex-Super Eagles Midfielder, Mikel Obi, Undergoes Surgery In UK

By
Headliners
-
0
3


 

Former Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Mikel John Obi, has recently underwent surgery at the Princess Grace Hospital in the United Kingdom.

Obi took to his Instagram story on Saturday to share photos of his recovery processes, including a video where his kids were wishing him a quick recovery.

“Hi Daddy, we miss you a lot, good luck on your surgery and we hope it goes very well,” Mikel Obi’s daughters said.

While Obi did not disclose the reason or nature of the surgery, one of the photos shared showed him walking with crutches, suggesting a surgical procedure was carried out on one of his legs.

See Photos Below:

dab9e301 95db 4bf0 9954 8d4c48b91385 PICTORIAL: Ex-Super Eagles Midfielder, Mikel Obi, Undergoes Surgery In UK

9ff29f02 f4d9 4a48 8445 b589961f4b4a 1 PICTORIAL: Ex-Super Eagles Midfielder, Mikel Obi, Undergoes Surgery In UK



Source: Leadership Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR