PICTORIAL: Ex-Super Eagles Midfielder, Mikel Obi, Undergoes Surgery In UK





Former Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Mikel John Obi, has recently underwent surgery at the Princess Grace Hospital in the United Kingdom.

Obi took to his Instagram story on Saturday to share photos of his recovery processes, including a video where his kids were wishing him a quick recovery.

“Hi Daddy, we miss you a lot, good luck on your surgery and we hope it goes very well,” Mikel Obi’s daughters said.

While Obi did not disclose the reason or nature of the surgery, one of the photos shared showed him walking with crutches, suggesting a surgical procedure was carried out on one of his legs.

Source: Leadership Newspaper