Stakeholders Donate Trees To Mitigate Impacts Of Climate Change

By Abigael Joshua

Stakeholders in the Environment sector on Saturday donated 120 trees to mitigate climate change impacts in Gasaki community of Nasarawa State.

Gee Foundation a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) on Social Justice and Development, made the donation of trees during a one-day sensitisation.

The NGO made the donation in collaboration with the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP) and the French Embassy in Nigeria,

The sensitisation is themed, “Addressing Land Degradation and Enhancing Climate Resilience for improved Women’s livelihood”.

Dr Michael David, Executive-Director GIFSEP, urged the community to always plant trees to replace felling trees and tasked them on climate change adaptation.

He appealed to them on the indiscriminate felling of trees to prevent the recent landslide experienced in the area.

The executive director stated that it was of great essence and benefits to preserve the land from degradation because…